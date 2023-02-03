Knockout City set to shut down in June

Adding to the raft of live service game shutdowns this year so far, Velan Studios’ Knockout City will end this June.

The studio has announced that after this last season of content, the game will be no more with servers shut off on June 6th 2023. There are all events happening in the game until then, but then no more. A separate private server version of the game on PC will be made available and that’s the only way you’ll be able to keep playing.

In a refreshingly open blog post, the game’s director said that “This was an extremely difficult decision for us, but a necessary and important one for our studio”. You can read the full blog post here.

Knockout City is free to play, while you can at least.