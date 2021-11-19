Kmart will have a Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Switch Online for $369 this Black Friday

Another year, another Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle – but this time, it’s for a fantastic price. We’re told Kmart will have the console, a code for Mario Kart and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for just $369. That’s $100 less than an RRP of a Switch all by itself.

The sale starts on Thursday the 25th.

With Kmart having this bundle again, it stands to reason that it’s likely other stores will have it too, but it’s possible they won’t have it for this lower price. We’ll start our Black Friday coverage soon and keep you updated should others join in on the deal.

There won’t be any Joy-Con or Pro Controllers this year, but Kmart does have several Anko branded accessories for cheap, including a grip that can charge the Switch. We’ve seen it in-store, but it’s not yet available on the website.

There are also bargain-basement accessories, a grip that can extend to fit around the Switch and Switch lite, a transparent cover for the Switch and a carry case that looks suspiciously like this one from EB Games.