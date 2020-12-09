Kmart selling its own branded Nintendo Switch accessories
Up until Black Friday last month, Kmart hadn’t sold any gaming stuff for years aside from some flirtation with the mini Nintendo consoles.
Now Kmart has branched out into its own (Anko) brand of Nintendo Switch accessories, and they’re really cheap. There’s the classical plastic holders for your Joy-Con, the Wii-era faux-Tennis Racquets, silicon covers for the console and even a wired controller with a neon blue and neon red design.
Are they any good? At $10 for most of them probably not, but the $25 controller could be interesting.
So with the moves to sell consoles and accessories at Black Friday are Kmart getting back into games? This makes us a little more confident in that assumption.
It may just be a case of them selling accessories but not the device, like their phone section