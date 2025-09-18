Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, Mr. Driller 2 coming to GBA Classics lineup next week

Nintendo has announced the addition of two new Game Boy Advance games to the Classics lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Two of (Bandai) Namco’s classics, Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, will arrive next week on September 25.

Mr. Driller 2 was a launch title for the Game Boy Advance in Japan, but it took three years to release elsewhere. Klonoa: Empire of Dreams was also an early Game Boy Advance title. Both games were previously released on the Wii U Virtual Console.