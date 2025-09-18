General

Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, Mr. Driller 2 coming to GBA Classics lineup next week

Drill into it, September 25th

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 18, 2025

Nintendo has announced the addition of two new Game Boy Advance games to the Classics lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers.

Two of (Bandai) Namco’s classics, Mr. Driller 2 and Klonoa: Empire of Dreams, will arrive next week on September 25.

Mr. Driller 2 was a launch title for the Game Boy Advance in Japan, but it took three years to release elsewhere. Klonoa: Empire of Dreams was also an early Game Boy Advance title. Both games were previously released on the Wii U Virtual Console.

