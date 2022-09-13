Kirby’s Return to Dream Land gets a Deluxe remake next February

In what comes as a bit of a surprising turn of events, a beloved Kirby game is getting a new lease of life on the Switch.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land – known as Kirby’s Adventure Wii in PAL regions – will be getting an all-new remake on the Switch, called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

The remake comes with an all-new cel-shade-ish art style, new and returning mini-games, and up to four players can play as either a Kirby themselves, or as one of Kirby’s friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee. There’s no online multiplayer, sadly, but the couch co-op and minigames look like a lot of fun, at least.

Here’s what Nintendo has to say about it: