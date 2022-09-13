Kirby’s Return to Dream Land gets a Deluxe remake next February
In what comes as a bit of a surprising turn of events, a beloved Kirby game is getting a new lease of life on the Switch.
During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land – known as Kirby’s Adventure Wii in PAL regions – will be getting an all-new remake on the Switch, called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
The remake comes with an all-new cel-shade-ish art style, new and returning mini-games, and up to four players can play as either a Kirby themselves, or as one of Kirby’s friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee. There’s no online multiplayer, sadly, but the couch co-op and minigames look like a lot of fun, at least.
Here’s what Nintendo has to say about it:
The heroic puffball’s Wii game is returning … this time in deluxe proportions. One day, a mysterious spaceship crash-lands on Planet Popstar. To help the mysterious Magolor, Kirby and his friends set off on a captivating quest. When inhaling certain enemies, Kirby will gain access to a wide range of Copy Abilities – with the new Mecha Copy Ability making its debut. The game supports local multiplayer for up to four players on the same console. Plus, everyone can play as Kirby at the same time while using their favourite Copy Abilities, There’s also a collection of subgames to play, including returning ones like Samurai Kirby and new ones like Magolor’s Tome Trackers. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe launches on Nintendo Switch on 24th February, 2023. Pre-orders begin today in Nintendo eShop.Nintendo PR