Kirby’s Return to Dream Land gets a Deluxe remake next February

In what comes as a bit of a surprising turn of events, a beloved Kirby game is getting a new lease of life on the Switch.

During today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Kirby’s Return to Dream Land ‚Äď known as Kirby’s Adventure Wii in PAL regions ‚Äď will be getting an all-new remake on the Switch, called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

The remake comes with an all-new cel-shade-ish art style, new and returning mini-games, and up to four players can play as either a Kirby themselves, or as one of Kirby’s friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee. There’s no online multiplayer, sadly, but the couch co-op and minigames look like a lot of fun, at least.

Here’s what Nintendo has to say about it: