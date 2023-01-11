Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will add new abilities to the game
Nintendo has given us some new information on the upcoming Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. The first new information on the game since it was announced last year.
We suspect Nintendo will be announcing a few of these, but the first new Copy ability being added to the game is Sand. You can use it to change sand into a variety of shapes.
The Festival Copy Ability from Kirby Star Allies also makes a return! pic.twitter.com/0cERNwm34t— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 11, 2023
Nintendo is also putting in the Festival Copy Ability form Kirby Star Allies.
We’ll keep you updated on what makes Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Deluxe as Nintendo announces it. What a surprise we even have a bargain guide for the game up now too.
