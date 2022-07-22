530
Kirby’s Ghost Trap, Fighter’s History and Daiva Story 6 added to Nintendo Switch Online

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 22, 2022

Three more games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online today, they are Kirby’s Ghost Trap, Daiva Story 6, and Fighter’s History added to Nintendo Switch Online

Kirby’s Ghost Trap you might also know as Kirby’s Avalanche. I do not miss the days of games having different names for different regions.

Isn’t our box art much better?

Simply update your SNES and NES apps to get the new games.

