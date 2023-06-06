Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Harvest Moon and two more added to Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo has added four more games to Nintendo Switch Online for all subscribers. Every console on the standard tier gets a refresh with the following additions.
NES
- Mystery Tower
SuperNES
- Harvest Moon
GameBoy
- Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
- Blaster Master: Enemy Below
You’ll need to update each of the consoles respective apps to get them.
