Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble, Harvest Moon and two more added to Nintendo Switch Online

by Daniel VuckovicJune 6, 2023
Nintendo has added four more games to Nintendo Switch Online for all subscribers. Every console on the standard tier gets a refresh with the following additions.

NES

  • Mystery Tower

SuperNES

  • Harvest Moon

GameBoy

  • Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble
  • Blaster Master: Enemy Below

You’ll need to update each of the consoles respective apps to get them.

