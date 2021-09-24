Kirby finally gets a 3D game when The Forgotten Land launches next year
The Nintendo Direct delivered in spades, and everyone’s favourite pink puffball is getting a big upgrade.
Nintendo has announced Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the first ever 3D platformer in the series. The trailer showed us Kirby hopping, jumping, and swallowing enemies through a post-apocalyptic city, with all the Kirby staples you know and love… just in 3D. It looks to be hugely inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, which absolutely rocks, with huge boss fights and lots of interesting environments.
Kirby and the forgotten Land will launch on the Nintendo Switch in “Spring” 2022, which’ll likely be Autumn for us in the Southern Hemisphere.
You can see the game’s description and watch the trailer below.
Join Kirby in an unforgettable journey through a mysterious world in a delightful 3D platforming adventure
Take control of the powerful pink puffball, Kirby, and move around freely in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies’ abilities like Sword and Ice and use them to attack and explore your surroundings! What journey awaits Kirby? Take a deep breath and get ready for an unforgettable adventure!
Considering how bland and forgettable Star Allies was, this is far, far more than I ever could have hoped for.
Bring it on.