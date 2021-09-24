Kirby finally gets a 3D game when The Forgotten Land launches next year

The Nintendo Direct delivered in spades, and everyone’s favourite pink puffball is getting a big upgrade.

Nintendo has announced Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the first ever 3D platformer in the series. The trailer showed us Kirby hopping, jumping, and swallowing enemies through a post-apocalyptic city, with all the Kirby staples you know and love… just in 3D. It looks to be hugely inspired by Super Mario Odyssey, which absolutely rocks, with huge boss fights and lots of interesting environments.

Kirby and the forgotten Land will launch on the Nintendo Switch in “Spring” 2022, which’ll likely be Autumn for us in the Southern Hemisphere.

You can see the game’s description and watch the trailer below.