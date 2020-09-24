Kirby Fighters 2 officially revealed, available now on the eShop
While Nintendo let the cat out of the bag yesterday, Kirby Fighters 2 has now been officially announced – and it’s out right now!
The game will set you back $30.00AUD, and you can grab it here. Seeing as how we didn’t know the game existed before yesterday we’re not sure how it is but the first game was alright – hopefully, the second one is even better.
Kirby delivers a plethora of attacks to each battle, with a selection of 17 copy abilities from throughout the Kirby series, including Sword and Cutter. Kirby Fighters 2 also marks the debut of Kirby’s new Wrestler ability. Don’t be fooled by Kirby’s cuteness though – this athlete’s ornate mask hides the face of a determined fighter.
In the game’s Story Mode, team up with a friend or a CPU to take on a friendly match against King Dedede and Meta Knight, and climb your way up the Tower of Trial to the final battle. Between each floor of this ascending tower, fighters can also strategically choose items to boost selected stats. Prepare for an onslaught from a variety of foes as you climb the tower.
