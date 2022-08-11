Kirby Dream Buffet set to drop August 17th
Revealed during tonight’s Kirby Anniversary Music Fest, the release date for Kirby Dream Buffer has been revealed. The game will drop next week on August 17th.
Here in Australia the game will set you back $22.50.
You can preorder the game right here from the eShop.
Roll through a smorgasbord of food-themed stages in 4 rounds of 4-player* fun as Kirby…who seems rounder than usual? Race through delicious obstacle courses to collect strawberries as Kirby grows. Then, turn the tides in the final round—a fruity fight atop a floating platform.
