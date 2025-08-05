Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World detailed in new overview trailer

A new trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World has dropped, and it includes a few new details.

We got a look at the three new Mouthful Modes in the game, including the Spring Mouth (which had already been revealed), as well as Gear Mouth, which can latch onto walls and roll vertically. Sign Mouth can slide down slopes and spin into enemies.

We also learned more about the Starry Stages — existing stages in the game that have been struck by meteors, adding new challenges and Starry Coins to collect. These coins can be used to trade for figures in the Gotcha Machine EX. There’s also a new boss rush mode called Ultimate Cup EX, which offers a tougher run through the game’s bosses (which was already pretty tough anyway).

Thankfully, we also learned that the base game now runs more smoothly and at a higher frame rate — something we need confirmed after what happened with Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World launches on August 28th, and you’ll be able to buy it at retail or upgrade if you already own the base game.