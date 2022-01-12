Kirby and the Forgotten Land floats onto Switch on March 25th
A brand new trailer for the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land has arrived, along with a release date – March 25th.
The trailer shows some of the abilities Kirby will have in the game as well as a first look at the game’s co-op mode. Oh yeah, that’s new too.
Alongside the new trailer we got the promise more merchandise and events coming to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kirby which is this year.
2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series! Please look forward to a variety of #Kirby30 activities coming soon. pic.twitter.com/BZO1rz4LwC— 星のカービィ (@Kirby_JP) January 12, 2022
