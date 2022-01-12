1161
Kirby and the Forgotten Land floats onto Switch on March 25th

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 12, 2022

A brand new trailer for the upcoming Kirby and the Forgotten Land has arrived, along with a release date – March 25th.

The trailer shows some of the abilities Kirby will have in the game as well as a first look at the game’s co-op mode. Oh yeah, that’s new too.

Alongside the new trailer we got the promise more merchandise and events coming to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kirby which is this year.

