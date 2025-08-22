Kirby Air Riders will feature four player split-screen as well

During the 45-minute-long Kirby Air Riders Direct earlier this week, we got a look at almost everything about the game—but one feature seemed to be missing, and it even sounded like it wasn’t going to be included. Split-screen multiplayer.

However, Nintendo has since confirmed that Kirby Air Riders does have split-screen multiplayer. In the Direct, only online and local wireless multiplayer were announced. The eShop page, which went up later, noted support for 1–4 players on a single system, though this appeared to contradict what Sakurai had shown.

In addition to online and local wireless, up to four players can enjoy #KirbyAirRiders in split-screen multiplayer on a single #NintendoSwitch2 console. pic.twitter.com/HDvmFPbbVH — Kirby Air Riders (@KirbyAirRiders) August 22, 2025

There was a lot packed into that 45 minutes of Direct, but I guess they couldn’t cover everything. Kirby Air Riders is set for a November 20th, 2025 release date.