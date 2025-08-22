Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders will feature four player split-screen as well

The Direct made it sound like it wouldn’t.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 22, 2025

During the 45-minute-long Kirby Air Riders Direct earlier this week, we got a look at almost everything about the game—but one feature seemed to be missing, and it even sounded like it wasn’t going to be included. Split-screen multiplayer.

However, Nintendo has since confirmed that Kirby Air Riders does have split-screen multiplayer. In the Direct, only online and local wireless multiplayer were announced. The eShop page, which went up later, noted support for 1–4 players on a single system, though this appeared to contradict what Sakurai had shown.

There was a lot packed into that 45 minutes of Direct, but I guess they couldn’t cover everything. Kirby Air Riders is set for a November 20th, 2025 release date.

