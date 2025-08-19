Switch 2

Kirby Air Riders music set to debut on Nintendo Music today (maybe)

The listing has now been removed.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 19, 2025

Update: Nintendo has now removed the Nintendo Music listing from the Nintendo Today calendar. Whoops.

Original Story: We’ve not even seen the game yet; that’s coming later tonight in a 45-minute-long Direct, but it’s possible we’ll hear some music from the game before then.

Normally at 11 am AEST on Tuesdays, the Nintendo Music app updates with a fresh addition. Today, no such addition was there, but over in Nintendo Today!, they say that a Special Release of music from Kirby Air Riders should be available – at some point today.

This is the first time we’ve seen Nintendo publish (or will publish) music from a game that’s not yet revealed, let alone isn’t released. We also have no other music tracks for other Nintendo Switch 2 games like Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza. Sakurai gets what he wants.

So keep checking Nintendo Music at some point today; they’ll be featuring Kirby Air Riders music eventually.

