Switch 2
Kirby Air Riders Direct taking place tomorrow
It’ll be a massive 45 minutes long.
Sakurai wasn’t kidding when he said we’d see something about Kirby Air Riders soon — we’ll be learning more about the game tomorrow, August 19th (or your regional equivalent. The Kirby Air Riders Direct was announced through the Nintendo Today app and will feature 45 minutes of in-depth coverage.
Forty five minutes?! Well alright then. If this Direct just days before Gamescom, we reckon we might see a playable demo there perhaps?
- AWST (Perth): 9:00 PM, August 19
- ACST (Darwin/Adelaide): 10:30 PM, August 19
- AEST (Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane): 11:00 PM, August 19
- JST (Japan): 10:00 PM, August 19
- EST (US Eastern): 9:00 AM, August 19
- GMT (UTC): 1:00 PM, August 19
Not that we’re complaining, alright maybe, but like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond needs a release date too.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments