Kirby Air Riders Direct taking place tomorrow

Sakurai wasn’t kidding when he said we’d see something about Kirby Air Riders soon — we’ll be learning more about the game tomorrow, August 19th (or your regional equivalent. The Kirby Air Riders Direct was announced through the Nintendo Today app and will feature 45 minutes of in-depth coverage.

Forty five minutes?! Well alright then. If this Direct just days before Gamescom, we reckon we might see a playable demo there perhaps?

AWST (Perth): 9:00 PM, August 19

ACST (Darwin/Adelaide): 10:30 PM, August 19

AEST (Sydney/Melbourne/Brisbane): 11:00 PM, August 19

JST (Japan): 10:00 PM, August 19

EST (US Eastern): 9:00 AM, August 19

GMT (UTC): 1:00 PM, August 19

Not that we’re complaining, alright maybe, but like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond needs a release date too.