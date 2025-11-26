Kid Icarus, Battletoads, and more added in fresh NES and Game Boy Classics update

Four new games have been added to the Nintendo Classics lineup for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, two Game Boy and two NES, and it’s been a while.

On the NES front you’ve got Battletoads, a Rare game from 1991 that you might have heard of. There’s also Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos from 1990.

Game Boy gets a big one in Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters, the original outing for Pit from 1991. Bionic Commandois the other title, from 1992, lots of early 90s stuff today.

This now means all of the Nintendo Switch Online apps have been updated to the Nintendo Classics branding. The Game Boy and NES apps were the last two. The two apps also now have the remapping feature as well.