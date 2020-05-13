Kickstarter for ‘Colors Live’ hopes to bring the app and pressure-sensitive stylus to the Switch

Colors started as a homebrew app on the Nintendo DS and flourished into an official title on the Nintendo 3DS with Colors! 3D (and smartphones)!

Now the developer is hoping to bring paining application Colors Live to the Nintendo Switch – and there’s even a pressure-sensitivestylus to go along with it.

Colors Live is a painting game for the Nintendo Switch, between using the pen and the buttons you’ll be able to create a masterpiece and upload to the Colors Gallery where 4 million other creations already exist.

There’s now a single-player game-mode for this new version. Colors Quest will have you painting something new every day with a different theme and different rules.

Colors Live will also allow you draw directly onto the Nintendo Switch touch screen using a real pressure-sensitive pen. The Colors SonarPen seemingly uses the microphone port, the pen doesn’t require a battery or pairing to the Nintendo Switch.

The Kickstarter is both the game, and the pen. The original creator of Colors is Jens Andersson who has also worked on the great Yoku’s Island Express.

As with all Kickstarters, backing it doesn’t alway mean you’ll get the end product and it could take a long time for it to eventuate.