Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to the Switch 2 - Vooks

Developers Ember Lab have announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally making the jump to the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be doing so some time before the end of May 2026. I’m not putting a season in for you to figure out if it applies to your hemisphere or not.
The critically acclaimed game will come complete with all the latest updates to the game, the Anniversary DLC, and a New Game+ mode as well. You can see footage of the game running on the Switch 2 in the newly released trailer as well.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits offers players an action-adventure game that combines compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. Players untangle the past as Kena, a young Spirit Guide in search of the sacred Mountain Shrine, helping free the spirits trapped in a forgotten village with the aid of the Rot – her adorable (yet powerful) spirit companions.
Key Features
- Find and befriend the timid and illusive Rot spirits scattered throughout the forest and unlock their abilities to help you clear the corruption from the village.
- Explore a once-majestic world, filled to the brim with hidden nooks and crannies, as you uncover hidden secrets and rewards, including Rot Hats to customize your Rot companions.
- Uncover charmstones that provide advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle. Unlock new areas by uncovering and delivering Spirit Mail left behind by lost Spirits.
- Engage in fast-paced combat as you take on the Corrupt Spirits that challenge Kena at every turn. Hone your melee and ranged attack skills, command the powers of your Rot companions, and upgrade your abilities and powers Engage in the Spirit Guide Trails to unlock rewards and improve your abilities as you work to become a skilled Spirit Guide.
- Begin your adventure anew with New Game+ with fresh encounters, greater challenges, and unique enemies.
