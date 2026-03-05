Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to the Switch 2 - Vooks

Developers Ember Lab have announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is finally making the jump to the Nintendo Switch 2 and will be doing so some time before the end of May 2026. I’m not putting a season in for you to figure out if it applies to your hemisphere or not.

The critically acclaimed game will come complete with all the latest updates to the game, the Anniversary DLC, and a New Game+ mode as well. You can see footage of the game running on the Switch 2 in the newly released trailer as well.