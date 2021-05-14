Katy Perry’s Pokémon ‘P25 Music’ track Electric is out now
The next song from the Pokemon 25th Anniversary music series has been released. Katy Perry’s Electric is the song’s name, and there’s a music video featuring Pikachu and Pichu.
The P25 Music campaign so far has had original new music from Katy Perry, Post Malone, and J Balvin will have a track eventually. More artists will be confirmed as Pokemon’s 25th anniversary year goes on.
