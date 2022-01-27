Kao the Kangaroo returns after almost 20 years
The early 2000s platformer Kao the Kangaroo is making a return. The original game wasn’t released on a Nintendo home console, but there was a Game Boy Advance game. It wouldn’t be until the second game came along that the GameCube a bought.
And now, 20 years later, the series is returning with the simply named Kao the Kangaroo. It’s coming to the Switch, other consoles and the PC.
The game promises that “Kao will use his boxing gloves to punch a path through his adversaries, jabbing his way through the obstacles ahead as he pummels his way to glory”. It’s due in the middle of 2022.
