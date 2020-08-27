Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition is coming to Switch

Frontier have announced that this November, on the 3rd to be exact, Jurassic World will be making its way to Switch, with the release of the Evolution: Complete Edition. As the name suggests, this will be packed with all of the content released, meaning you have your choice of dinosaurs.

Players can immerse themselves in every aspect of their very own Jurassic World as they take control of operations on the legendary Isla Nublar and the surrounding islands of the Muertes Archipelago. With the fate of the park at their fingertips, players can construct attractions, as well as containment and research facilities as they bioengineer new dinosaur species that think, feel and intelligently react to their environments.

There are a host of returning characters that players will remember from the movies, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), and Dr. Henry Wu (BD Wong). The original movies stars have a new story to experience as you return to the original park, those more familiar with the new movies, will get to experience more of it was Claire and if you wanted a little more danger, Dr Wu has a new storyline as well and all of them are ‘canon’ to the Jurassic Park/World movies.

The game is available to pre-order now, though it is on the expensive side.