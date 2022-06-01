Junichi Masuda no longer the Managing Director at Game Freak, has Fellow role at TPC

The Pokémon Company has announced that Junichi Masuda is no longer the Managing Director at Game Freak. He will now serve as the Chief Creative Fellow at The Pokémon Company overseeing all things Pokémon.

Junichi Masuda has been at Game Freak from the beginning, from Pokémon Ruby Version and Pokémon Sapphire Version to Pokémon X and Pokémon Y he was the director of the games. But his work on the first games, including the soundtracks are where he started.

Masuda had this message in a press release for fans