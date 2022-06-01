Junichi Masuda no longer the Managing Director at Game Freak, has Fellow role at TPC
The Pokémon Company has announced that Junichi Masuda is no longer the Managing Director at Game Freak. He will now serve as the Chief Creative Fellow at The Pokémon Company overseeing all things Pokémon.
Junichi Masuda has been at Game Freak from the beginning, from Pokémon Ruby Version and Pokémon Sapphire Version to Pokémon X and Pokémon Y he was the director of the games. But his work on the first games, including the soundtracks are where he started.
Masuda had this message in a press release for fans
I have served as the director of the Pokémon video game series, starting with “Pokémon Ruby Version and Pokémon Sapphire Version” up until “Pokémon X and Pokémon Y,” and was involved in the development of many video games, including Pokémon GO. I would like to express my heart-felt thanks to all Pokémon fans.
Going forward, I hope to transcend the boundaries of video games by trying to offer greater surprises, fun and excitement to people all over the world, while doing my utmost to connect people, expand the circle of “play” and to help bring about a richer world for us to share. I appreciate your continued support in my new role.