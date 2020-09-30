Jump Rope Challenge won’t be removed from the eShop today or anytime soon
Nintendo has announced that the lockdown born Jump Rope Challange will not be remove from the eShop anymore and will remain until further notice.
The game was set to be removed from the eShop today but Nintendo has backflipped on this at the last minute.
Now what other “time limited” games could be backflipped on?
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response