Jump Rope Challenge won’t be removed from the eShop today or anytime soon

Nintendo has announced that the lockdown born Jump Rope Challange will not be remove from the eShop anymore and will remain until further notice.

The game was set to be removed from the eShop today but Nintendo has backflipped on this at the last minute.

Thanks to all players of #JumpRopeChallenge for recording 2.5 billion total jumps! As new jumpers are joining, the free download will be available until further notice and will not be removed from Nintendo #eShop on 9/30. pic.twitter.com/P9g7dXmmZe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Now what other “time limited” games could be backflipped on?