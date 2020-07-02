Jump Rope Challenge adds new costumes, backgrounds and more

Nintendo has released a free update, for the free Jump Rope Challenge game. The update, version 1.1.0 adds a number of new costumes and backgrounds to the game. You can also do a double jump’. Outfits for the likes of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Link, Samus and even the Arcade Bunny from Nintendo Badge Arcade have been added.

The game was developed by Nintendo staff who while in lockdown wanted another way to exercise. It’s free until September when Nintendo says it’ll be no longer available.

If you haven’t already, you can download the game for free here.