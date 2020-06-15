3
Jump Force Deluxe Edition out August 28th on Switch

by Daniel VuckovicJune 16, 2020

Announced back in April without a date, Jump Force Deluxe Edition now has one and it’s not too far away.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition will release on the Nintendo Switch on August 28th. The game comes with all characters from the first character pass which adds 9 more characters to the more than 50 already in the game.

Here’s a fresh trailer to do along with the release date as well.

