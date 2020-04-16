Jump Force Deluxe Edition coming to the Switch later this year

Bandai Namco has announced that the manga filled fighter Jump Force is headed to the Nintendo Switch in ‘Deluxe Edition’ form.

Jump Force contains fighters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto and more than 50 other mangas. This deluxe edition continues all of the characters from the Season 1 Character Pass as well.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition comes to the Nintendo Switch with a roster of over 50 playable characters hailing from 16 different Weekly Shonen Jump franchises including all previously released DLC characters from the Season 1 Characters Pass. Players can create a team of three using their favorite characters or discover a new favorite series with the breadth of character options available. Players also have the ability to create their own unique avatar to use in both Story and Versus Modes.



Play against friends and foes through both offline and online battles. A new offline 3 vs. 3 mode is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of Jump Force Deluxe Edition, allowing for six friends to each control a character and battle it out together. In this mode each player controls a character on their team of three and will enter the fight when their character is tagged into the battle. Strategic thinking and knowing when to tag players in and out of the battle will be key to success.

Jump Force Deluxe Edition is due out sometime in 2020.