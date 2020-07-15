Joker and Hero Smash Bros. amiibo launch in September in Australia

Last month, during the reveal stream for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest fighter — Min Min for the Win Win — series director Masahiro Sakurai also showed off two new amiibo; one for Persona 5’s Joker, and another for Dragon Quest XI’s Hero. Now, they have a release date.

Nintendo Australia has today revealed that the Joker and Hero amiibo will be launching in Australia on the 25th of September, the same date as the launch in Japan, and a week before North America gets the figures. They’ve also posted a short little video, showing the figures in a 360 degree view for anyone still on the fence about picking one up.

Super #SmashBrosUltimate #amiibo for DLC fighters Joker and Hero will be available starting 25/09! pic.twitter.com/vAwiBXaiyc — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 15, 2020

Nintendo’s focus on amiibo has dulled in recent years, with only a single new amiibo outside of the Super Smash Bros. series getting a release in the past year. However, it is still expected that subsequent DLC fighters — such as Banjo, Terry Bogard, and Min Min — will also receive figures.

It’s not currently known how much the new amiibo will cost in Australia, but given all previous figures have started at a price of $21.95, it’s a safe bet these will be the same.