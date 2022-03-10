JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R coming to Switch later in 2022
Popular anime franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a new game on the way, and it’s coming to Switch. Technically this isn’t a new game, it’s a remake of a PS3 game from almost a decade ago, but there’s has been a JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure game on a Nintendo system since the Super Famicom. So that’s kinda cool.
The game has had its graphics and design updated, the fighting tempo has been adjusted, hit stops and jump dashes have also been added. All of the voiceovers have been updated with new audio recordings from the anime voice actors.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R captures the passionate character expressions that are vintage JoJo, allowing you to experience the JoJo universe with powerful imagery as if Hirohiko Araki’s manga had come to life.
Freely move the characters created by Hirohiko Araki with your own hands, and feel as if you’re inside the manga where graphics and text meet to invoke the characteristic “ゴゴゴゴゴ“.
Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, DIO, Jolyne Cujoh, and many more characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure gather across multiple generations!
With 50 playable characters from all arcs, you can experience popular battles from each story, and see characters from different universes interact for the first time!