JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R coming to Switch later in 2022

Popular anime franchise JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a new game on the way, and it’s coming to Switch. Technically this isn’t a new game, it’s a remake of a PS3 game from almost a decade ago, but there’s has been a JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure game on a Nintendo system since the Super Famicom. So that’s kinda cool.

The game has had its graphics and design updated, the fighting tempo has been adjusted, hit stops and jump dashes have also been added. All of the voiceovers have been updated with new audio recordings from the anime voice actors.