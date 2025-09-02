JB Hi-Fi are now selling some Limited Run Games releases

The most annoying thing about boutique, small print-run Switch releases—aside from the year-long wait times—is usually the shipping, often from the US. So what if they were just available from a local retailer instead?

Well, now some of Limited Run Games’ releases are. JB Hi-Fi has quietly listed a handful of them for sale. These aren’t the reprints we’ve seen before of previously exclusive titles, but actual numbered LRG releases—and they’ve got a price tag to match. Interestingly, many of these aren’t even available from LRG anymore, so where JB or the distributor sourced them from is a bit of a mystery.

And what about the cost? We crunched the numbers: once you convert from USD to AUD (keeping in mind the rate may have been different at launch) and factor in shipping, JB’s prices aren’t overly marked up much at all.

There’s just ten titles at the time of writing and not available in every store just yet.