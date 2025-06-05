James Bond returns, first look 007 First Light

Advertisement

This morning we got our first look at 007: First Light, a brand new James Bond game — and a brand new James Bond — from IO Interactive.

In the trailer, we see a younger Bond, not yet a 00 agent, jetting and shooting his way around the world. There are elements of stealth as well — and of course, an Aston Martin.

007: First Light is due out on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.