James Bond returns, first look 007 First Light

by Daniel VuckovicJune 5, 2025
This morning we got our first look at 007: First Light, a brand new James Bond game — and a brand new James Bond — from IO Interactive.

In the trailer, we see a younger Bond, not yet a 00 agent, jetting and shooting his way around the world. There are elements of stealth as well — and of course, an Aston Martin.

007: First Light is due out on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

