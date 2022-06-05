2831
It’s not just you, most Nintendo Switch Online services are down right now

by Daniel VuckovicJune 5, 2022

Update: The service has now been restored and full functionality is back.

Nintendo’s having a bit of a rough Sunday morning. At the moment the Nintendo Switch eShop is down, but more concerning is the ability to boot digital games which require server validation.

This includes titles like the Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES, N64 etc. apps (if your consoles hasn’t checked in the last 7 days). This also means DLC for like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can’t be validated, so you’ll be able to play those games – just with no DLC. Some games like Pokémon Unite still work. 

There’s also a problem for those with a non-primary Nintendo Switch console as that requires a check online every time you boot a game. 

So far, the servers have been down for just over 4 hours at writing. Nintendo is aware of it now and issued downtime notices, but when it comes back who can say. There’s a Mario Strikers Battle League Football First Kick session shortly, hopefully that one can still go ahead. 

