It’s not just you, most Nintendo Switch Online services are down right now

Update: The service has now been restored and full functionality is back.

Nintendo’s having a bit of a rough Sunday morning. At the moment the Nintendo Switch eShop is down, but more concerning is the ability to boot digital games which require server validation.

[Server Down]



The servers for “Nintendo eShop” are down. Please wait until the issue is fixed.#ServerDown #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/0PpU3AUQzn — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) June 5, 2022

This includes titles like the Nintendo Switch Online NES, SNES, N64 etc. apps (if your consoles hasn’t checked in the last 7 days). This also means DLC for like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate can’t be validated, so you’ll be able to play those games – just with no DLC. Some games like Pokémon Unite still work.

[Server Down]



The servers for “Use of downloadable software” are down. Please wait until the issue is fixed.#ServerDown #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fynCOtNMWK — NinStatusBot (@NinStatusBot) June 4, 2022

There’s also a problem for those with a non-primary Nintendo Switch console as that requires a check online every time you boot a game.

So far, the servers have been down for just over 4 hours at writing. Nintendo is aware of it now and issued downtime notices, but when it comes back who can say. There’s a Mario Strikers Battle League Football First Kick session shortly, hopefully that one can still go ahead.