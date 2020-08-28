It’s not just you, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles’ online isn’t working for Aussies and Kiwis

The remastered version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles launched yesterday and you would have been keen to play it with friends, seeing as that’s the entire point of the game.

Unfortunately for Australian and New Zealand players, this hasn’t been possible. The online play in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is broken and games only last seconds before either disconnecting the player or timing out on connection. If you do manage to get connected, games are lasting less than 30 seconds.

This is affecting not only the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but also the iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4 versions of the game as well. Seeing as the game is cross-play between the platforms, there’s clearly something wrong with the matchmaking or servers the game is connecting to from Australia.

We’ve contacted the local Square-Enix representative for comment.