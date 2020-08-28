It’s not just you, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles’ online isn’t working for Aussies and Kiwis
The remastered version of Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles launched yesterday and you would have been keen to play it with friends, seeing as that’s the entire point of the game.
Unfortunately for Australian and New Zealand players, this hasn’t been possible. The online play in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is broken and games only last seconds before either disconnecting the player or timing out on connection. If you do manage to get connected, games are lasting less than 30 seconds.
This is affecting not only the Nintendo Switch version of the game, but also the iOS, Android, and PlayStation 4 versions of the game as well. Seeing as the game is cross-play between the platforms, there’s clearly something wrong with the matchmaking or servers the game is connecting to from Australia.
We’ve contacted the local Square-Enix representative for comment.
Thank God, I’ve been waiting forever for this remaster, the lite version means the other 4 switches in the household can play with me, i’ve been absolutely devastated trying to play with random online as well as with my family in lite versions and the timeout within seconds is crippling, i’ve just got back from the shop buying several LAN adaptors in the hopes of getting to play this game with 3 others and still got this issue, the biggest issue i’m having is this is the first article i’ve been able to find about it!
I’m gutted, but the fact you’ve reached out to Square means at least now they are aware of it and please please please fix ASAP, i’ve taken the week off work to sink into this game 😐
Thank you for bringing attention to this! The fact it’s not working is driving me crazy. What are people’s best suggestions to continue to notify Square Enix about this? They don’t seem to have a strong presence in Australia.
I was heartbroken when i found the online wasnt working, so glad to hear other people are aware of the problem. I’ve only tried the demo on PS4 and Switch, has anyone actually paid for it?
Is it better to use the North American or European server for playing?
I thought I was the only one! It was driving me nuts, I thought it was on my end. Have to play in SP for the mean time, until this issue gets resolved. So disappointing though.