‘It’s Me, Mario!’ stop-motion shorts for kids now available to watch

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced a brand-new line of Mario gear for young children, including wooden blocks (that double as amiibo), baby products, kitchenware, and a series of stop-motion shorts for kids to watch. Those new shorts are now live for everyone to view. As you’d expect, they’re quite short, but I’ll run them by my kids later to see what they think.

Also released today was the Hello Mario app for Nintendo Switch and mobile phones—well, at least in Japan. The free app lets kids interact with Mario’s face, with Mario reacting to their actions.

The products are also available today at Nintendo Stores in Japan. There’s no word yet on when they’ll launch here, aside from sometime in 2026. We’ll likely get the app at the same time, but if you really want it now, you can switch your Nintendo Account to Japan and grab it.