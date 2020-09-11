Is the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake coming to Switch?

Early this morning Ubisoft finally announced officially Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake. According to Ubisoft, it’s not coming to the Switch, but also according to Ubisoft it is.

Ubisoft says in a press release sent to us today it is only coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store on Windows PC and UPLAY+.

But then on Ubisoft on Twitter said it is…

And on their website…

And on another website…

All of the above references have now been removed. But also still several retailers around the world saying it’s coming too.

So the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake might be coming to the Switch, but if there is a version coming – it won’t be the same time as the others. We’ve waited months for Doom Eternal, we can wait for this.