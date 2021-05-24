Is a Critical New Game Function Worth an Extra $35? – Vookcast #213

On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael to consider whether locking important, new game improvements behind an amiibo paywell is a worthy investment, as well as react to the next 5-game drop on NSO’s S/NES apps. There’s also another high-profile 35th anniversary livestream coming this week (finish your beer!).

With no real word yet about Nintendo announcements at E3 this year, we decide to do what we do best and speculate: this week’s featured topic is our E3 predictions!

How do you feel about having to find and buy an amiibo to access critical game functions? Did any of the new S/NES games get you excited? What are YOUR E3 2021 predictions? Fast travel to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!

This week’s music is from Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll for the Sega Mega Drive.

