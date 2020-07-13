Invite anyone to join Smash Bros with this Smash Bros invite letter stationery kit from My Nintendo

Not happy with who Nintendo and Masahiro Sakurai are bringing to Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Now you can invite anyone your want with this Smash Bros letter stationery set.

The set which Tweeted out by the Japanese Smash Bros Twitter, which has since been deleted, contains a number of Smash Bros themed pieces of paper, an envelope but most importantly a Smash Bros embossed wax seal.

Tell your mother you love her, or complain to the manager with class. This is of course if you live in Japan, nowhere else yet has physical My Nintendo rewards.