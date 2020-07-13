0

Invite anyone to join Smash Bros with this Smash Bros invite letter stationery kit from My Nintendo

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 13, 2020

Not happy with who Nintendo and Masahiro Sakurai are bringing to Super Smash Bros Ultimate? Now you can invite anyone your want with this Smash Bros letter stationery set.

The set which Tweeted out by the Japanese Smash Bros Twitter, which has since been deleted, contains a number of Smash Bros themed pieces of paper, an envelope but most importantly a Smash Bros embossed wax seal.

Tell your mother you love her, or complain to the manager with class. This is of course if you live in Japan, nowhere else yet has physical My Nintendo rewards.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Smash Bros Ultimate
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response