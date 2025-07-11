0

Inti Creates announces Majogami for Switch & Switch 2

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 11, 2025
Advertisement

New Switch 2 game alert. Inti Creates has announced a brand new title coming this October to both the Switch and Switch 2: Majogami.

It’s a new 2D “action experience” presented in a unique papercraft style. You’ll take control of Shiori as you slice your way through the nightmare realm of Orchesgra.

A two-minute trailer was released alongside the reveal, which we’ve included below. Majogami launches on October 30, 2025.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
50%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
25%
Hmm
25%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Majogami
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment