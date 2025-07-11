Inti Creates announces Majogami for Switch & Switch 2

Advertisement

New Switch 2 game alert. Inti Creates has announced a brand new title coming this October to both the Switch and Switch 2: Majogami.

It’s a new 2D “action experience” presented in a unique papercraft style. You’ll take control of Shiori as you slice your way through the nightmare realm of Orchesgra.

A two-minute trailer was released alongside the reveal, which we’ve included below. Majogami launches on October 30, 2025.