Individual Switch Joy-Con available to buy again from next month

Last month Nintendo started selling Joy-Con separately in other countries, even dropping the price $10. This was seen as Nintendo throwing a bone to people who may be suffering from Joy-Con drift, or simple may have lost one or otherwise broke.

Now Nintendo is doing the same here with several Australian retailers listing a single neon blue and single neon red Joy-Con for $59.95. Unlike America, it seems we’re not being treated to a price drop.

This is meant to be a news article and therefore you should draw you own conclusions from the facts – but I can’t help myself. You really shouldn’t buy these unless you either want them or need one. If your Joy-Con has drift, get them replaced under warranty by either taking them to where you purchased them from or contacting Nintendo Australia.

It’s likely this is exactly what these new single SKUs are for anyway, every time someone comes in with a drifting Joy-Con a store would have to replace a pair – now it can be only one. The neon Switch is also the best selling one so to the only offer those two colours first makes sense.

The single Joy-Con SKU go back on sale on December 4th for $59.95. With Black Friday coming up and discounts on pairs, you might want to check that out if you’re planning on getting some new ones.