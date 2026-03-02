Indie World presentation locked in for this week - Vooks

Nintendo has announced, via the Nintendo Today app, a new Indie World presentation for March 3rd or 4th, depending on where you live in the country. The last Indie World showcase included the likes of Mina the Hollower, Content Warning, Ball x Pit, and more. It’s sure to mess up our review schedule, that’s for sure!
Nintendo says this presentation will be 15 minutes long and feature games for both the Switch and Switch 2.
It’s a late one for most Aussies, but here’s when you’ll need to be up:
- Perth, Tuesday, 3 Mar 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST
- Adelaide, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT
- Darwin, Tuesday, 3 Mar 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST
- Brisbane, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST
- Sydney, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Melbourne, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Canberra, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
- Hobart, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT
And for our international friends:
- Tokyo, Japan Tue, 3 Mar 2026 at 11:00 pm JST
- Los Angeles, USA Tue, 3 Mar 2026 at 6:00 am PST
- London, United Kingdom Tue, 3 Mar 2026 at 2:00 pm GMT
