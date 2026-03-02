Indie World presentation locked in for this week - Vooks

Here we go, again.

Nintendo has announced, via the Nintendo Today app, a new Indie World presentation for March 3rd or 4th, depending on where you live in the country. The last Indie World showcase included the likes of Mina the Hollower, Content Warning, Ball x Pit, and more. It’s sure to mess up our review schedule, that’s for sure!

Nintendo says this presentation will be 15 minutes long and feature games for both the Switch and Switch 2.

It’s a late one for most Aussies, but here’s when you’ll need to be up:

Perth, Tuesday, 3 Mar 2026 at 10:00 pm AWST

Adelaide, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 12:30 am ACDT

Darwin, Tuesday, 3 Mar 2026 at 11:30 pm ACST

Brisbane, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 12:00 midn AEST

Sydney, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

Melbourne, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

Canberra, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

Hobart, Wednesday, 4 Mar 2026 at 1:00 am AEDT

And for our international friends: