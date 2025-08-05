0

Indie World for both Switch & Switch 2 set for later this week

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 5, 2025

There was a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase last week, and this week it’s time for an Indie World presentation. The 15-minute showcase will feature indie games coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It’s going to be a tight 15 minutes.

What are you hoping or expecting to see?

  • AWST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 9:00 pm
    • Perth
  • ACST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 10:30 pm
    • Adelaide, Darwin
  • AEST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 11:00 pm
    • Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra
  • NZST – Friday, 8 Aug 2025 at 1:00 am
    • Auckland, New Zealand
  • PT – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 6:00 am
    • Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
  • JST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 10:00 pm
    • Tokyo, Japan
  • BST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 2:00 pm
    • London, United Kingdom

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch, Switch 2
Tags
Indie World
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment