Indie World for both Switch & Switch 2 set for later this week
There was a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase last week, and this week it’s time for an Indie World presentation. The 15-minute showcase will feature indie games coming to both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It’s going to be a tight 15 minutes.
What are you hoping or expecting to see?
- AWST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 9:00 pm
- Perth
- ACST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 10:30 pm
- Adelaide, Darwin
- AEST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 11:00 pm
- Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Canberra
- NZST – Friday, 8 Aug 2025 at 1:00 am
- Auckland, New Zealand
- PT – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 6:00 am
- Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
- JST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 10:00 pm
- Tokyo, Japan
- BST – Thursday, 7 Aug 2025 at 2:00 pm
- London, United Kingdom
