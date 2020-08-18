TheIndie World eShop sale has some top games at top prices

While we’d normally wait until the usual end of the week post for eShop sales, we think this week is going to be packed. So we’re splitting it out and here’s the games announced as part of the “Indie World eShop Sale”.

There are some big names and critical hits in this list – don’t sleep on it. Unless you’re up at 1 am like me writing this. As mentioned in our other article, the shadow drops from the showcase are also on sale with an introductory price.

Shadow-drops:

✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $9.44 (Usually $10.49, ends 30/08)

✚ Evergate (PQube) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)

✚ Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studio) – $24.30 (Usually $27.00, ends 30/08)

✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 (Usually $37.95, ends 30/08)

✚ Takeshi and Hiroshi (Oink Games) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/08)

Announced titles (pre-orders):

✚ Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $19.35 (Usually $25.80, ends 15/09)



Indie World Sale Games:



✚ Creature in the Well (Flight School Studio) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 30/08)

✚ EarthNight (Cleaversoft) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 30/08)

✚ Exit the Gungeon (Devolver Digital) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/08)

✚ Huntdown (Coffee Stain) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)

✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)

✚ Neo Cab (Surprise Attack Pty. Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08) –

✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 30/08)

✚ Overland (Finji, LLC) – $21.60 (Usually $36.00, ends 30/08)

✚ Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu) – $31.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 30/08)

✚ Superliminal (Pillow Castle) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 08/09)

✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/08)

✚ WHAT THE GOLF? (TribandProductions) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/08)