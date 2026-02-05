Indiana Jones and the Great Circle whips onto Switch 2 this May 12th

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, and you’ll be able to punch nazis on the go from May 12th. It will be a both a digital and physical release as well. The release date was revealed during last night’s Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase.

When adventure calls, Indiana Jones answers. The iconic adventurer returns in an authentic journey set in 1937 between the events of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Use Indy’s whip and wits to take on sinister forces as you travel from the halls of Marshall College to the sunken temples of Sukhothai to unlock the secrets of the Great Circle.