Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Switch 2

As part of their launch trailer for the upcoming The Order of Giants DLC for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Bethesda revealed that the game is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Right now the only details we have is the below teaser trailer, with Bethesda promising more details in the future. We don’t know who the developer is on this release, but given its a MachineGames title and the Switch got those games thanks to Panic Button, that would be our guess.