Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment gets new trailer, confirmed to be canon

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 31, 2025
There was a brand new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in last night’s Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, it didn’t come with a release date, but Nintendo did confirm that the story will be canon to the mainline Legend of Zeldagames — which is neat.

The game’s also shaping up quite well. That’s it — roll the trailer.

