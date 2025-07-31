Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment gets new trailer, confirmed to be canon
There was a brand new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment in last night’s Nintendo Direct. Unfortunately, it didn’t come with a release date, but Nintendo did confirm that the story will be canon to the mainline Legend of Zeldagames — which is neat.
The game’s also shaping up quite well. That’s it — roll the trailer.
