Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment gets hefty new patch, new content

A new patch for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will drop on November 27th, bringing a range of bug fixes and updates to the game, along with some new weapons and enemies.

The full change log is still only available in Japanese, but for now we can tell you that there are new post-game Battle and Hyrule Challenges to play through, featuring tougher enemies. Two new weapons and a new sync strike are also being added to the game.

There are also a number of other fixes. When Nintendo publishes the full change log in English, we’ll update this story. Everyone out there seems to be using the same copy and pasted translation from Google and tweaking it slightly – so we’ll wait.

In our review of Age of Imprisonment we said that “Despite some repetition around side-quests and minor grind, Age of Imprisonment explodes onto the Musou scene and sets a new standard for the hack ‘n slash genre. Zelda fans and Musou fans alike will find a lot to love in Age of Imprisonment.”