Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gets an Expansion Pass with tonnes of new stuff

Update: The Age of Calamity Expansion Pass is now available to purchase on the Switch eShop (though the content is not available for a while yet). With this, we also know the price: $30.00 AUD for the pass, which includes both waves of content. You can click here to purchase the pack in your browser.

The most successful Warriors game is getting even bigger.

Nintendo has announced in its first general Direct in over a year that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be getting an expansion pass. The Breath of the Wild-adjacent musou game will be getting two waves of DLC as part of the pass, spread out throughout the rest of the year. Wave 1 will feature an expanded roster, new weapon types, and new challenges, while wave 2 will add new stages, even more playable characters, and new battle skills for existing characters. The first is set to launch in June, with the second launching a few months later in November.

You can see the full content roadmap in the picture below.