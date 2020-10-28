Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity demo out now

Update: Demo out now.

Original Story: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is now under one month away, and to see how it’s shaping out there soon will be a demo to play.

Aside from the demos during TGS, we’ve not seen a lot of the game in action, now with this demo you can just check it out yourself instead. You’ll be able to download the demo from here and once it’s live. The graphics in the eShop says “Demo Available” but there’s no actual demo just yet.

Check out our bargain guide for the cheapest copy of the game – should you decide you like it.