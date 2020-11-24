Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity already the best selling Warriors game ever

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is off to a flyer with more than 3 million copies of the games being shipped already. The news comes from Famitsu, who have confirmed that this includes both the physical and digital versions of the game.

This now means that Age of Calamity is the best selling Warriors (Musou) game, it’s already outside the other Hyrule Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors and even the Dynasty Warriors games.

In our review, we said, “Age of Calamity has something for Zelda fans and Warriors fans, especially when it involves giving us much more time with Zelda and the champions”. You can read the entire thing here.