Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection amiibo preorders open on My Nintendo Store

Nintendo has put up the Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection amiibo to preorder on the My Nintendo Store here in Australia and New Zealand.

These three amiibo are exclusive to the My Nintendo Store so won’t be showing up in retail stores. These three amiibo all will release on March 13th, 2026 the same day as the game does.

The amiibo includes a Ratha, Ratha V (both $49.45AUD) and Rudy ($39.95AUD) figure. The figures are below, along with the outfits that they unlock in the game.